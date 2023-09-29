PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police respond to 2 separate overnight shootings in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight.

The first happened on Southside Avenue, right off Hudson Boulevard, just before midnight, according to a report from the Gastonia Police Department. It revealed that a 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Rocky Ridge Way, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Police found a 55-year-old man who was shot one time at that scene. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Joseph Brewer and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. Both Brewer and the victim live on Rocky Ridge Way.

Christopher Joseph Brewer
Christopher Joseph Brewer(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

A second suspect in that incident, 43-year-old Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr., is being sought after. Police are seeking to charge him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone who sees or knows where Johnson is should call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Rocky Ridge Way shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

