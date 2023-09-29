Panthers’ Bryce Young to play Sunday, returns from ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers will have their star rookie quarterback back under center this Sunday.

The team said Friday afternoon that Bryce Young has been cleared to play against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, putting him back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bryce Young cleared for Sundayhttps://t.co/X9F0gBG9Fj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 29, 2023

Young injured his ankle during a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and was initially expected to miss 1-2 games.

Fortunately for Young and the Panthers, it was a relatively quick recovery.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton started in his place against Seattle, playing well in what was a spot start.

While Carolina will get Young back, it could be without a handful of other key players. Defensive players Xavier Woods and Frankie Luvu are both dealing with their own injuries. Woods has already been ruled out for Sunday’s contest, while Luvu is questionable, along with running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The Panthers are still without star cornerback Jaycee Horn, who will likely miss significant time. Woods is also expected to miss several weeks. Both are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Sunday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX. The Vikings are currently listed as four-point favorites.

