One taken into custody after shots fired at Lake Wylie Arby’s, deputies say

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken into custody after shots were fired Thursday night at an Arby’s in Lake Wylie.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Charlotte Highway.

Deputies said shots were fired inside the restaurant. No one was hit or injured.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.