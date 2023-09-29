PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One taken into custody after shots fired at Lake Wylie Arby’s, deputies say

Deputies said shots were fired inside the restaurant. No one was hit or injured.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken into custody after shots were fired Thursday night at an Arby’s in Lake Wylie.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Charlotte Highway.

Deputies said shots were fired inside the restaurant. No one was hit or injured.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

