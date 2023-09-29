North Charlotte crash leaves one dead, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday evening in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Graham Street and West Craighead Road. It involved a CATS bus and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

North Graham Street between Reagan Drive and Starlita Road will be closed. Avoid the area if you can.

No further information has been released.

