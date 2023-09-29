PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Charlotte crash leaves one dead, MEDIC says

The crash happened at North Graham Street and West Craighead Road.(WTVG)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday evening in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Graham Street and West Craighead Road. It involved a CATS bus and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

North Graham Street between Reagan Drive and Starlita Road will be closed. Avoid the area if you can.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

