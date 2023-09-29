PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Multiple law enforcement agencies outside Irmo hotel

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and U.S. Marshalls were seen outside of the Extended Stay America hotel in Irmo.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were outside of an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo on Friday morning.

The law enforcement presence included the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and U.S. Marshalls.

Officials have not provided any information on the incident.

A WIS News 10 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County
More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of volunteers to begin work on Habitat for Humanity housing project in Charlotte
5-year-old Jace Thompson died from a rare cancer in 2018, nearly a year after his diagnosis.
Cornelius Police captain speaks about losing son to cancer, raising awareness
CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill called the fights “an embarrassment and unacceptable” in an...
Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights