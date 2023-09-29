PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multi-car crash slows traffic on I-40 E in Burke County area, troopers say

Troopers said there were no serious injuries they are aware of at this time.
The multi-car crash happened in the Burke County area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 40 East in the Burke County area has slowed traffic Friday afternoon, troopers said.

That crash involved two to three vehicles, according to information from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there were no serious injuries they are aware of at this time.

As of 12:50 p.m., a tow truck was on the scene and the area should be cleared shortly, according to the highway patrol.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

