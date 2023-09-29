Mother and daughter arrested after Chester High School fight

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A mother and daughter were arrested after a fight Wednesday at Chester High School, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fight happened around 1:15 p.m. and was between two students.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Gregory, 18, was involved in a fight with a juvenile student within a bathroom at the school.

The sheriff’s office said Ashley’s mother, Jennifer Gregory, 45, entered the school through the office while on her cell phone. She then walked down the hall to the bathroom and proceeded to engage in the fight with the juvenile student.

The fight was quickly taken under control by school officials.

Jennifer Gregory is charged with assault by mob and disturbing schools. Ashley Gregory is charged with assault by mob.

No further information was released.

