Mother and daughter arrested after Chester High School fight

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A mother and daughter were arrested after a fight Wednesday at Chester High School, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fight happened around 1:15 p.m. and was between two students.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Gregory, 18, was involved in a fight with a juvenile student within a bathroom at the school.

Ashley Gregory
Ashley Gregory(Chester County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Ashley’s mother, Jennifer Gregory, 45, entered the school through the office while on her cell phone. She then walked down the hall to the bathroom and proceeded to engage in the fight with the juvenile student.

Jennifer Gregory
Jennifer Gregory(Chester County Sheriff's Office)

The fight was quickly taken under control by school officials.

Jennifer Gregory is charged with assault by mob and disturbing schools. Ashley Gregory is charged with assault by mob.

No further information was released.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday 9/27/23, a physical altercation occurred between two students at Chester High...

Posted by Chester County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Watch continuous news coverage below:

