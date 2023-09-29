MEDIC: One seriously injured in shooting on I-85 in Charlotte
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday evening, according to MEDIC.
MEDIC said the shooting happened before the Statesville Road exit on Interstate 85 North just before 7 p.m.
No further information has been released.
