MEDIC: One seriously injured in shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday evening, according to MEDIC.

No further information has been released.

