Man charged in 2022 attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened on a southeast Charlotte greenway over a year ago.

The suspect, identified as Khalil Boler, 28, attacked a woman and attempted to rape her and take her cellphone as she was walking on the McAlpine Greenway on Sept. 7, 2022, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Related: Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police said Boler was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with:

Attempted second-degree rape

Second-degree kidnapping

Attempted common law robbery

Interfering with emergency communication

Assault on a female

Sexual battery

He is currently housed in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $116,500 bond, according to the CMPD.

Boler was first identified as a person of interest in the case following his arrest for two separate incidents that occurred at the Target on University City Boulevard, investigators said. He was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

DNA analysis was conducted on evidence collected from the McAlpine Greenway case, including a familial DNA search conducted with assistance from the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory, according to the CMPD.

The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.