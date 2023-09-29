PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged in 2022 attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Khalil Boler became a suspect in the case following incidents at the University City Target, police said.(Dickerson, Brad | Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened on a southeast Charlotte greenway over a year ago.

The suspect, identified as Khalil Boler, 28, attacked a woman and attempted to rape her and take her cellphone as she was walking on the McAlpine Greenway on Sept. 7, 2022, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said Boler was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with:

  • Attempted second-degree rape
  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • Attempted common law robbery
  • Interfering with emergency communication
  • Assault on a female
  • Sexual battery

He is currently housed in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $116,500 bond, according to the CMPD.

Boler was first identified as a person of interest in the case following his arrest for two separate incidents that occurred at the Target on University City Boulevard, investigators said. He was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

DNA analysis was conducted on evidence collected from the McAlpine Greenway case, including a familial DNA search conducted with assistance from the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory, according to the CMPD.

The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said.

