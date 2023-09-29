Hundreds of volunteers to begin work on Habitat for Humanity housing project in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteers from all over the country will gather in west Charlotte this weekend for the start of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

More than 900 people will be helping build 27 homes in the Plato Price community off Morris Field Drive.

Crews were on-site Thursday preparing for the big day. Workers have been clearing the grounds and paving roads in preparation for the one-of-a-kind event.

The City of Charlotte helped invest almost $1 million into the project, as both the city and Habitat for Humanity work to make sure the space is used to continue helping the community by providing more affordable housing.

The site used to be home to Plato Price High School, which helped educate Black students during the segregation and was closed in the late 1960s.

“We’ve been planning for 13 months,” Bob Glusenkamp of Habitat for Humanity said. “When we were notified we were going to be the 2023 Carter Work Project...for us it’s a great homecoming for all these volunteers that have done this year after year and we are just excited to show off Charlotte.”

The volunteer-driven building blitz kicks off Sunday, which also happens to be President Carter’s 99th birthday. While he will not be in attendance, organizers said they are excited to honor his legacy by building the homes.

“This has been in the works for months,” Glusenkamp said. “I’ve made quite a few trips to this community. Just a few months ago, I was here as they built seven homes, and over the next few days they’ll be building another 27. In total, this neighborhood will have 39 homes.”

Amongst the volunteers coming out to serve are country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who will be standing in for the Carters this year. They will be in the Queen City all week helping build up the neighborhood.

We spoke with crews yesterday and they have begin laying the foundation for some of these homes.

Volunteers will begin building Monday, and by Friday, eight families will have the keys to their new homes and will be moving into the growing neighborhood.

With affordable housing being a major issue throughout Charlotte, city leaders knew the partnership would help.

”We are just really blessed that the City of Charlotte had the foresight to donate this land to us,” Glusenkamp said. “You’re not going to find a neighborhood for 39 homes this close to Uptown, to the airport, to Billy Graham. So again, we’re excited that these folks get to stay in this neighborhood and work right around the neighborhood.”

Of the 900 people set to participate in the builds, 500 are volunteers.

At this point, no one else can sign up to help with this specific project, but Habitat for Humanity said it serves communities from Pineville to Statesville, and is always in need of some helping hands. Information on how you can help can be found here.

Related: Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.