Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gorgeous stretch of weather will continue after the sun came back out on Thursday, with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend.

On Friday, the day will start with some low clouds and patchy fog before high temperatures warm up to the 80s under sunny and dry conditions.

More of the same can be expected for the majority of the next week before things begin to change next Friday.

Then, the potential for rain returns and temperatures will cool off some more.

In the tropics, tropical storms Philippe and Rina have formed in the Atlantic, but neither are expected to bring much impact to the Carolinas.

