PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week

This weekend will features lots of sun and highs around 80 degrees.
Friday will start with some low clouds and patchy fog before the sun comes out and high temperatures warm up to the 80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gorgeous stretch of weather will continue after the sun came back out on Thursday, with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend.

On Friday, the day will start with some low clouds and patchy fog before high temperatures warm up to the 80s under sunny and dry conditions.

More of the same can be expected for the majority of the next week before things begin to change next Friday.

Then, the potential for rain returns and temperatures will cool off some more.

In the tropics, tropical storms Philippe and Rina have formed in the Atlantic, but neither are expected to bring much impact to the Carolinas.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week
Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back for the weekend forecast!
Sunshine is back in time for the weekend
Sunshine is back in time for the weekend
High temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Sun returns today, start of a nice stretch of weather