Firefighters extinguish fire at south Charlotte building, no injuries reported

The fire happened along Nations Crossing Road early Friday morning.
A building behind a house on Nations Crossing Road burst into flames on Friday morning in...
A building behind a house on Nations Crossing Road burst into flames on Friday morning in Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A building behind a south Charlotte house went up in flames early Friday morning.

The blaze happened on Nations Crossing Road, off of East Woodlawn Road near I-77, just before 3 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about nine minutes.

A WBTV crew at the scene reported the structure was a barn or large storage shed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials are investigating the fire and have not yet determined a cause.

