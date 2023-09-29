Firefighters extinguish fire at south Charlotte building, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A building behind a south Charlotte house went up in flames early Friday morning.

The blaze happened on Nations Crossing Road, off of East Woodlawn Road near I-77, just before 3 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about nine minutes.

A WBTV crew at the scene reported the structure was a barn or large storage shed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials are investigating the fire and have not yet determined a cause.

