Firefighters extinguish fire at south Charlotte building, no injuries reported
The fire happened along Nations Crossing Road early Friday morning.
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A building behind a south Charlotte house went up in flames early Friday morning.
The blaze happened on Nations Crossing Road, off of East Woodlawn Road near I-77, just before 3 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.
Firefighters were able to control the fire in about nine minutes.
A WBTV crew at the scene reported the structure was a barn or large storage shed.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Officials are investigating the fire and have not yet determined a cause.
Related: ‘Who still has 9 lives?’: Medics save cat following Charlotte house fire
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.