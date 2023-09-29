Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who fled after a vehicle chase in Chester County on Friday morning.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in the area of Center Road and Pine Ridge Road around 2 a.m.

Deputies had been using a drone and K-9 tracking team to help locate the suspect.

Members of the public are asked to lock their doors and vehicles while the search goes on. Deputies are also urging anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

The suspect is believed to be traveling on foot, and has not been located as of 5 a.m.

Deputies said they are continuing to patrol the area as they work to apprehend the suspect.

