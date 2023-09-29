PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County

The suspect reportedly fled on foot after leading a vehicle chase on Friday morning.
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday morning.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who fled after a vehicle chase in Chester County on Friday morning.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in the area of Center Road and Pine Ridge Road around 2 a.m.

Deputies had been using a drone and K-9 tracking team to help locate the suspect.

Members of the public are asked to lock their doors and vehicles while the search goes on. Deputies are also urging anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

The suspect is believed to be traveling on foot, and has not been located as of 5 a.m.

Deputies said they are continuing to patrol the area as they work to apprehend the suspect.

Related: Officials talk security protocols after lockdown at Chester Co. high school

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

5-year-old Jace Thompson died from a rare cancer in 2018, nearly a year after his diagnosis.
‘It’s nothing that a child should have to go through’: Cornelius Police captain speaks about losing son to cancer, raising awareness
Players on the West Charlotte Lions football team celebrate a home win against the Independence...
Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights
A building behind a house on Nations Crossing Road burst into flames on Friday morning in...
Firefighters extinguish fire at south Charlotte building, no injuries reported
Rise in local retail theft
Rise in local retail theft