CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia police officer was arrested on Thursday, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said its officers arrested Xana Dove at the Gastonia Police Department.

Dove is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and filing a false police report.

CMPD said Gastonia Police assisted with the arrest.

It is unclear what exactly Dove is accused of, or if she is still employed by the Gastonia Police Department.

An investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

