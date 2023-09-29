Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football will take center stage once again on Friday night, and for those going to one of the games in the Charlotte area, extra police and school administrators will be on-hand.

The heightened security measures come after two violent fights at games last week, which CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill called “an embarrassment and unacceptable” in an Op-Ed.

One of the fights, at Harding University High School, involved students and adults in the stands, the school’s principal said.

Another fight happened at West Charlotte High School at the end of its game. A video captured that incident.

CMS addressed the recent violence at football games on Tuesday, saying in part that “students who behave inappropriately at any CMS event may face disciplinary action as defined by the Code of Student Conduct.”

The district added that adults or non-CMS students who participate in fights and threatening behavior may face consequences, including arrest.

No serious injuries were reported in any of last week’s fights.

CMS has not said whether it has disciplined any students.

