PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights

Large fights broke out at both Harding University and West Charlotte high schools last week.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football will take center stage once again on Friday night, and for those going to one of the games in the Charlotte area, extra police and school administrators will be on-hand.

The heightened security measures come after two violent fights at games last week, which CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill called “an embarrassment and unacceptable” in an Op-Ed.

One of the fights, at Harding University High School, involved students and adults in the stands, the school’s principal said.

Another fight happened at West Charlotte High School at the end of its game. A video captured that incident.

CMS addressed the recent violence at football games on Tuesday, saying in part that “students who behave inappropriately at any CMS event may face disciplinary action as defined by the Code of Student Conduct.”

The district added that adults or non-CMS students who participate in fights and threatening behavior may face consequences, including arrest.

No serious injuries were reported in any of last week’s fights.

CMS has not said whether it has disciplined any students.

Related: CMS addresses behavior after fights at Charlotte high school football games

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

5-year-old Jace Thompson died from a rare cancer in 2018, nearly a year after his diagnosis.
‘It’s nothing that a child should have to go through’: Cornelius Police captain speaks about losing son to cancer, raising awareness
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County
A building behind a house on Nations Crossing Road burst into flames on Friday morning in...
Firefighters extinguish fire at south Charlotte building, no injuries reported
Rise in local retail theft
Rise in local retail theft