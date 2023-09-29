PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed. (Source: Johna Moore, KY3)
By Nicolette Zangara and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man in Missouri has been hunting since he was old enough to hold a weapon, but none of his hunts have been as successful as his last.

Kelly Moore had been watching a game camera showing a deer with large antlers roaming around his usual hunting grounds for days. He saw it before he gave up watching for the day and took a shot with his crossbow.

After hauling it out of the woods, Moore and his peers inspected the animal and realized certain parts were missing from what they thought was an 18-point buck.

They quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed.

“You never know what you’re going to see out there, and this is case in point,” Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation stated.

To put things into perspective, it’s about a one in 10,000 chance that a doe grows antlers. It’s an even more significant anomaly that it’s grown as many antlers as it has.

“I’m going to take it to the taxidermist and try to get the ball rolling on that because there is special care needed for the velvet on the antlers and all that. I’m hoping maybe to be contacted by somebody to put it in a museum or maybe Bass Pro or something like that. It’s going to hang on the wall somewhere, even if it’s just in my house,” Moore said with a laugh.

It happened to be the first time Moore used a crossbow while hunting. A lucky shot with a lucky weapon on a lucky day may be the biggest trophy of Moore’s hunting career.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of volunteers to begin work on Habitat for Humanity housing project in Charlotte
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County
5-year-old Jace Thompson died from a rare cancer in 2018, nearly a year after his diagnosis.
Cornelius Police captain speaks about losing son to cancer, raising awareness
CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill called the fights “an embarrassment and unacceptable” in an...
Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights