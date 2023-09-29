Another resident hit with flag violation in Union County neighborhood

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Another flag controversy is unfolding in a Union County neighborhood.

Earlier this week, WBTV talked to a man in the Holly Park neighborhood in Indian Trail who said his homeowners association told him the Pride flag he has been flying freely outside his home for nearly 20 years violated HOA rules.

The fine print in the letter he received read, in part, that “no...erection of or changes or additions in flags, other than the United States official flag...shall be commenced, erected or maintained on any portion of the Property.”

Another neighbor has come forward saying he received the same letter the original man received, only this man got cited for hanging a Brazil flag outside of his home.

WBTV showed that flag in the video for Tuesday night’s story.

Homeowner asked to take down Pride flag due HOA rules.

This second neighbor said he supports the Pride flag and had never been cited for his Brazilian flag until WBTV’s story aired Tuesday.

WBTV reached out to the HOA earlier this week and heard nothing back. As of Thursday night, there has still been no response.

