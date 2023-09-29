Airports brace for impacts from impending government shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Agencies in Charlotte and across the country are preparing for a potential government shutdown, including airports.

If there is a shutdown, things could look much different at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Air travel is an essential service, so while airports won’t shut down, some workers could go unpaid.

“So it’s not a very sustainable situation and you end up seeing, you know, people aren’t picking up overtime, people are possibly calling out sick if you know they’re not able to work, and it’s a difficult situation,” David Slotnick, an aviation expert with The Points Guy, said.

TSA and air traffic controllers will continue to work, but there could be longer wait times, fewer staff and potential cancellations and delays.

The shutdown has the potential to impact the economy in a major way. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the economy could lose $140 million a day.

This is also a setback to the FAA budgeting approval, stopping them from being able to hire more workers as they continue to deal with staff shortages.

“The FAA reauthorization funds the hiring and training of new air traffic controllers, and that’s something that we’re going to see a delay on now,” Slotnick said. “So, all of these problems that we’ve seen with ATC-related delays - mostly linked to weather or just short staffing - that’s going to get worse.”

A shutdown could also impact processing times for passports and visas, and Global Entry could take longer. It could even force some to cancel travel plans.

