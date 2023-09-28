Woman pleads guilty to killing co-worker at Catawba County business

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The woman charged with shooting and killing a co-worker on the job in Catawba County has pleaded guilty.

Tangela Parker entered the plea to the charge of second-degree murder during a Thursday morning court appearance. There were no sentencing details immediately available.

Prosecutors said Parker shot and killed Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, a furniture plant, in Hickory in January 2021.

Search warrants obtained by WBTV state that Parker walked over to Marlow’s workstation, pointed an 8-inch barrel revolver at the victim and “fired at least two shots.”

Court documents revealed that her husband, Eric, who was a manager at the business, was inside the building when the fatal shooting happened. Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.

It took six months for the couple to be arrested. They were taken into custody in Arizona and extradited back to North Carolina in August 2021.

Tangela’s husband was charged as an accessory after the fact. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against the couple.

