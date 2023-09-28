PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman pleads guilty to killing co-worker at Catawba County business

Prosecutors said Tangela Parker shot and killed her co-worker in January 2021.
Prosecutors said Parker shot and killed Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, a furniture plant, in Hickory in January 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The woman charged with shooting and killing a co-worker on the job in Catawba County has pleaded guilty.

Tangela Parker entered the plea to the charge of second-degree murder during a Thursday morning court appearance. There were no sentencing details immediately available.

Prosecutors said Parker shot and killed Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, a furniture plant, in Hickory in January 2021.

Search warrants obtained by WBTV state that Parker walked over to Marlow’s workstation, pointed an 8-inch barrel revolver at the victim and “fired at least two shots.”

Court documents revealed that her husband, Eric, who was a manager at the business, was inside the building when the fatal shooting happened. Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.

Tangela Parker Charged With Murder
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory
Couple arrested six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

It took six months for the couple to be arrested. They were taken into custody in Arizona and extradited back to North Carolina in August 2021.

Tangela’s husband was charged as an accessory after the fact. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against the couple.

New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Watch continuous news coverage here:

