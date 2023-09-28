Woman accused of killing co-worker at Catawba County business to appear in court

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of shooting and killing her co-worker in Catawba County and then fleeing thousands of miles will be in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Tangela Parker shot and killed Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, a furniture plant, in Hickory in January 2021.

Search warrants obtained by WBTV state that Parker walked over to Marlow’s workstation, pointed an 8-inch barrel revolver at the victim and “fired at least two shots.”

Court documents revealed that her husband, Eric, who was a manager at the business, was inside the building when the fatal shooting happened. Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.

It took six months for the couple to be arrested. They were taken into custody in Arizona and extradited back to North Carolina in August 2021.

Tangela is charged with murder, while her husband is charged as an accessory after the fact.

A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against the couple.

Parker is scheduled to appear sometime during the morning court session, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Related: New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.