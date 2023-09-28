PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Vehicle fire closes part of I-85 in Cleveland County

Drivers will want to avoid that area.
There are a lot of emergency personnel on the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major incident in Cleveland County has part of Interstate 85 shutdown as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

WBTV just saw some pictures from a South Carolina Department of Transportation camera where fire crews have the southbound lanes of I-85 closed.

In some video shared online, it appears there’s a large truck on fire. There are a lot of emergency personnel on the scene.

Drivers will want to avoid that area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

