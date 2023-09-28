PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.

The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive.
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged after a deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan County on Thursday evening, troopers said.

That crash happened in the area of Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 23-year-old Josue Morales Garcia was turning left onto Montana Drive when he failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided, killing 22-year-old Nicholas James Freeman, who was on the motorcycle.

Garcia is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

