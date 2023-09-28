Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged after a deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan County on Thursday evening, troopers said.

That crash happened in the area of Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 23-year-old Josue Morales Garcia was turning left onto Montana Drive when he failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided, killing 22-year-old Nicholas James Freeman, who was on the motorcycle.

Garcia is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

