Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.

The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan County, troopers said.

That crash happened in the area of Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

