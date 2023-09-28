PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tractor-trailer catches fire at Kannapolis gas station

The fire happened on Lane Street near the Interstate 85 exit.
A tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday night at a gas station in Kannapolis.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer caught fire at a QuikTrip gas station in Kannapolis Wednesday night, according to the Kannapolis Fire Department.

The fire happened on Lane Street near the Interstate 85 exit.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

