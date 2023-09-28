Tractor-trailer catches fire at Kannapolis gas station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer caught fire at a QuikTrip gas station in Kannapolis Wednesday night, according to the Kannapolis Fire Department.

The fire happened on Lane Street near the Interstate 85 exit.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

