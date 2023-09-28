PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sun returns today, start of a nice stretch of weather

High temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few cloudy days across the Carolinas, the sunshine will return on Thursday, beginning another nice stretch of weather.

  • Today: Sunshine returns, milder temperatures
  • Weekend/Next Week: Lots of sun, warm
  • Rain Outlook: None in the forecast next seven days

Extensive cloud cover will hold through at least the morning hours with a few pockets of mist and drizzle.

Rain chances are slim to none over the next week.
Rain chances are slim to none over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The clouds will break for some sunshine by afternoon, but even so, afternoon readings will only top out in the mid to upper 70s, well below average for late September. But this will be the coolest day of the next seven.

Patchy clouds and seasonably cool again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead, there’s good news if you have any outdoor plans over the next week or so. There’s lots of sunshine and very little chance for any much-needed rain in the forecast Friday, through the weekend, and into at least the middle part of next week.

Through the period, high temperatures will rebound and hold in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

