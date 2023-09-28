PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

SCDOT to close southbound lanes on I-77 bridge over Celanese Road in York Co. for repairs

The lane closures will begin Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m.
The lane closures will begin Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m.
The lane closures will begin Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m.(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a series of closures of two southbound lanes on Interstate 77 over S.C. 161 (Celanese Road) in York County this weekend.

According to a news release, the series of weekend closures will allow for bridge repairs.

The lane closures will begin Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m. The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for four consecutive weekends. This timeline is dependent on weather and traffic conditions. Drivers will still be able to use the other two southbound lanes of the bridge during the repairs.

SCDOT will also implement nightly and weekend closures on Celanese Road during the next month to facilitate bridge repairs. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving near work zones.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

This still frame from an officer's body camera shows the moments after Bottom pulled over...
City of Salisbury settles suit with woman police pulled from car by the hair during traffic stop
Featuring Kim Jochl & John Carter
Sugar Mountain Resort's 33rd Oktoberfest
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the...
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents: “Cooking safety starts with you”
The sheriff’s office said more arrests could be possible.
Officials talk security protocols after lockdown at Chester Co. high school