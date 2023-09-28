SCDOT to close southbound lanes on I-77 bridge over Celanese Road in York Co. for repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a series of closures of two southbound lanes on Interstate 77 over S.C. 161 (Celanese Road) in York County this weekend.

According to a news release, the series of weekend closures will allow for bridge repairs.

The lane closures will begin Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m. The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for four consecutive weekends. This timeline is dependent on weather and traffic conditions. Drivers will still be able to use the other two southbound lanes of the bridge during the repairs.

SCDOT will also implement nightly and weekend closures on Celanese Road during the next month to facilitate bridge repairs. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving near work zones.

