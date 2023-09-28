PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Puppy rescued after Walmart workers find him abandoned in sealed plastic box

An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.
An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.(Crazy 4 Pawz)
By Kim Passoth and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A puppy is recovering after being found trapped inside a plastic box at a Las Vegas-area Walmart last week.

KVVU reports that Walmart workers found the dog abandoned in a shopping cart in the store’s parking lot on Sept. 20.

One of the workers at the store, Shamar Shapiro, said he was about to leave work for the night when suddenly he saw a crowd of people outside.

“I was looking outside and went to check on all the commotion going on,” Shapiro said.

Once he walked over, he said he saw a black plastic box with a closed yellow lid that had a puppy inside.

According to Shapiro, the pup could be seen trying to poke his nose out of the box.

He immediately got the pup out and started comforting it.

“He was a nice, sweet young puppy,” Shapiro said.

The pup is estimated to be around 3 months old and weighs about 12 pounds.

Shapiro’s family has taken in all kinds of animals in the past so the worker said he knew they could help that night.

“I realized, ‘Yeah, this is what I do, I rescue animals,’” Shapiro said. “I called my mom, and she helped take the dog to the vet.”

The family then called a nonprofit animal rescue called Crazy 4 Pawz.

The rescue took the pup in and named him Sammy. The dog got his shots along with a microchip and was placed with a foster family.

Sammy is currently on a 30-day stray hold before he will be up for adoption and looking for his forever home.

Police said they are looking into the situation to find who was responsible for leaving the puppy behind.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Kirby Faulkner
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say

Latest News

NASCAR's top level will return to North Wilkesboro once again for the 2024 All-Star Race.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race for second year in a row
Tangela Parker is accused of killing a co-worker inside a Hickory business in January 2021.
Woman accused of killing co-worker at Catawba County business to appear in court
Kenneth Williams was last seen driving a white 2022 Honda HR-V LX in Conway, S.C. on Wednesday...
CMPD looking for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
The average long-term US mortgage rate reaches highest point in nearly 23 years
The school's Popular Music program was highlighted alongside the Artist Development Program.
Catawba College listed among In Tunes’ 2024 Best Music Schools