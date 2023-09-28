Officials talk security protocols after lockdown at Chester Co. high school

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – WBTV is getting answers as to how someone who was not a student was able to get into the building at Great Falls High School.

Deputies said a school resource officer was breaking up a fight between students when a group of people who were not students jumped a fence onto school property on Wednesday.

Investigators said a courtyard door was unlocked so students could get back in, and that’s how someone got inside the building.

WBTV questioned the school districts about its security measures. In a statement, officials said visitors must be buzzed into the front door of the school to prevent any person from bypassing the front office.

District officials added that all doors at Great Falls High have locks and students and teachers are both advised not to let strangers into the building.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies Joseph Caldwell, Montrarious Easley and Jamal Jackson were arrested in connection with the lockdown.

Deputies said they are seeking warrants for disturbing schools, assault by mob and criminal conspiracy. They noted all are above the age of 19.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests could be possible.

