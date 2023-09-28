More businesses reporting organized retail theft to police in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Target announced it will close nine stores in major cities across the U.S. due to violence, theft and organized crime.

The stores are in Harlem in New York City, Seattle, Oakland and Portland.

No stores in the Carolinas are closing, but organized retail crime is still an issue here.

According to CMPD, there has not necessarily been an uptick in crime, but there has been an uptick in businesses reporting the crime.

CMPD created an Organized Retail Crime Task Force in 2019.

“Golf clubs are a big item these days,” CMPD Detective Jonathan Scher told WBTV. “Over the counter medications, with prices skyrocketing, criminals are taking advantage of the prices.”

Detective Scher says these groups of criminals do it again and again.

“I’m closing out a case now with eight individuals that are in the Charlotte area,” he said. “They impacted 16 retailers, there’s over 100 charges total on the whole group.”

In 2021, CMPD’s task force investigated 481 cases.

By 2022, they investigated 646 cases.

WBTV requested the statistics for 2023 and is awaiting that information.

Andy Ellen is the president of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, advocating for legislation to combat these crimes.

“We’ve worked really hard in a bipartisan manner and worked with the district attorneys and some great partners in law enforcement to make sure we gave them the tools that they could prosecute these organized criminal gangs,” Ellen said.

Ellen mentioned cases one out of Cabarrus County, where deputies say at least five people are accused of operating a retail theft ring out of a home with $400,000 worth of stolen merchandise from major retail stores.

Ellen says shoppers need to be patient as businesses are now locking up product, so that they don’t have to start charging more money.

“Hopefully, consumers will see that as a way to protect them and make sure that, you know, we don’t see that increased shoplifting included in increased prices,” he said.

WBTV reached out to Target for comment on the recently announced closures and any potential impacts to stores in the Carolinas, but did not receive a response.

