Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has resumed normal operations following a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The building was evacuated and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units conducted a search, according to the department.

Deputies said that after a thorough search, no threat had been found.

The courthouse and the surrounding streets had reopened as of 3 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent directly to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.