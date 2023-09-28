PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say




By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has resumed normal operations following a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The building was evacuated and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units conducted a search, according to the department.

Deputies said that after a thorough search, no threat had been found.

The courthouse and the surrounding streets had reopened as of 3 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

