PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, authorities say

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units are conducting a search as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the department.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent directly to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Kirby Faulkner
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say

Latest News

Tangela Parker is accused of killing a co-worker inside a Hickory business in January 2021.
Woman accused of killing co-worker at Catawba County business to appear in court
Kenneth Williams was last seen driving a white 2022 Honda HR-V LX in Conway, S.C. on Wednesday...
CMPD looking for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
NASCAR's top level will return to North Wilkesboro once again for the 2024 All-Star Race.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race for second year in a row
CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill stares forward, silent, in response to a question about...
Charlotte schools chief speaks on student safety weeks after refusing to answer questions
David Ward has been charged following a five-month investigation.
Deputies: Man shot, killed uncle in Cleveland Co., tried to conceal crime