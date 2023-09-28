Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units are conducting a search as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the department.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent directly to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.