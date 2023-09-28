PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis National Night Out event is next Tuesday, October 3

There will be free food, free school supplies, live music, children's games, and much more.
There will be free food, free school supplies, live music, children's games, and much more.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis invites everyone, especially neighborhood associations, community groups and homeowner associations, to join the Kannapolis Police Department, from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 3, to celebrate National Night Out.

Police and fire department staff as well as other community partners look forward to meeting and interacting with everyone.

The event will be held at a new location this year, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, in the horseshoe and is free to the Kannapolis community. Bring your lawn chain to stay and enjoy the event’s festivities.

The celebration will include free food, free school supplies, live music, children’s games, and much more. There will be special activities and prizes for senior residents of the City. Non-profit organizations will also be on hand if you need information on community services or if you would like to learn more about volunteering with an organization.

Kannapolis firefighters and police officers are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Please bring new coats to the event and your name will be placed into a drawing for a great prize.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

