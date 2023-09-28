PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
High rent, pet fees could discourage much-needed dog adoptions

Plus, pet owners say pet expenses, plus possible breed restrictions in apartments, are pricing them out.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Higher rent in Charlotte may be taking a toll on pets.

Restrictions and fees at apartment complexes could discourage people from adopting.

CMPD Animal Care and Control says they can’t even take in surrenders anymore because so many people had to give up their dogs over landlord restrictions.

Melissa Knicely, with the shelter, says rising rent and the accompanying fees creates two problems.

Some pet owners feel financially forced to give up their pet, which strains the shelter or leads to euthanization.

Secondly, future pet owners may opt to not adopt in light of an expensive reality.

“Pet deposits are high, I’m getting charged a pet rent, I had to move because my rent got high and now in this new apartment that I’m in they don’t allow this kind of dog,” Knicely explained as some of the reasons she’s heard owners list off.

WBTV checked: In Charlotte, several apartments have a $200 to $600 pet fee up front, as well as a possible $20-30 monthly pet rent.

That’s on top of the baseline resident rent most apartments hike up every year.

“I would’ve been paying $25 a month for three [dogs], $400 for the first dog deposit, an extra $250 for the second dog deposit,” counted Alexis Ketover, who owns three Pit Bulls or Pit Bull mixes.

It’s important to note the shelter had recent relief in the last week.

The community came together and adopted several pets ahead of a renovation.

Melissa says, however, that’ll be short lived, and they still need as many adoptions as they can get.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

