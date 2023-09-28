Harrisburg YMCA Capital Campaign announces opportunities to name sections of new building

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg YMCA Capital Campaign Steering Committee has announced opportunities for financial gifts to be named in honor or memory of individuals or businesses, as it continues to raise money for a new YMCA.

The new building will be located adjacent to Harrisburg Park. As part of this plan, sections of the new facility will carry the name of those designated, with five areas already named and nine areas still available for names.

The Steering Committee is involved in a $23 million Capital Campaign, called “Together We Build, The Campaign for a Stronger Harrisburg Community.”

A total of $13 million has been raised to date to fund the facility which will include an aquatics center, multiple gyms with locker rooms, health and wellness center with group exercise space and youth center, and community health center with Atrium Health Physical Therapy Space.

The Drew Davis Scoreboard is named in memory of Stephen Andrew “Drew” Davis, who died in 2019 at the age of 32. He was the son of Ron and Sharon Davis, previously of Concord. Ron Davis retired as President of Uwharrie Bank and began a second career as CEO of the Cannon Memorial YMCA.

In 2020, the Cannon Memorial YMCA and the YMCA of Rowan County merged to become the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA.

Uwharrie Bank of Albemarle gave the memorial gift. Roger Dick, President and CEO, and Pat K. Horton, former President and CEO and now Corporate Ambassador of Uwharrie Capital Corp., holding company for Uwharrie Bank, said that the memorial gift is an appropriate way to remember Drew.

The Davis family is part of the Uwharrie Bank corporate family, Roger said. “I watched Drew grow up and have good memories of him. He did an internship at the bank. “The memorial is from my heart. I lost a son about the same age as Drew. When you lose anybody in your family, you want them remembered. Out of respect of the people we love, we choose to do something to remember them. When all those people gather at the YMCA, a bit of Drew Davis will be remembered in that facility. It’s important to remember people who were part of our lives and our community.”

Pat emphasized how much the community bank and its employees care about the community.

“A tribute to someone is the highest compliment that you can give,” she said. “Ron Davis still supports the bank and cares about our mission. I’m delighted that our bank is able to step up.” Roger said that the Davis family is very spiritual, which is in keeping with the YMCA’s mission. “Ron saw going to the YMCA as CEO as part of the ministry that he was supposed to be about,” he added.

Roger said that one of the biggest influences of his youth growing up in Albemarle is the time he spent at the YMCA. He recalls that a lot of conversation about the need for a community bank and starting Uwharrie Bank began in the locker room at the YMCA.

“The YMCA fosters a lot of good relationships in the community. It changes lives and makes the community a better place,” he said. “I think we adults realize how important YMCA programs are, particularly to youth. We are put here for one purpose — to be kind and to serve others. What better place is there than the YMCA? In life, you get what you give.” Ron Davis said that his son loved kids and basketball. “This is a great way to remember someone who left us way too soon,” he said. “It’s great that he will always be a part of the YMCA.”

Others who have made donations for named areas of the new building include:

• Galvan Industries, a staple in Harrisburg for 65 years, has contributed funds for the pool mezzanine. Ben Kelly, Vice President of Sales for Galvan Industries, serves on the fund-raising steering committee. “I believe in the YMCA message of Christian values,” he says. “The new Y is going to help grow the community. It will help youth sports to grow, families have a place to swim, and the community to come together.” Galvan Industries is a major supplier of hot dip galvanizing to businesses and industries for structural or ornamental steel. “We are a strong supporter of the community,” Kelly says. “We believe in giving back. The YMCA is an important organization, and we want to be part of the growth of our community.”

• Kevin and Elizabeth Hutchins, who have lived in Harrisburg for 19 years, contributed the funds for the Aquatics Office. Elizabeth has worked with the University YMCA aquatics program as instructor or director. “The aquatics program allowed us to work our lives the way we wanted to,” says Kevin, after they made the decision that Elizabeth would leave her teaching career to care for their children. While Elizabeth worked in the aquatics center, their young children participated in the YMCA Playhouse. When it was time for their eldest’s daughter’s first job, she became a YMCA lifeguard. “Our daughter learned so much in that first job,” Kevin says, “about how to deal with children and sometimes parents and to be prepared for situations in the pool that can happen in an instance. The program has blessed us and we wanted to give back,” Kevin says. Kevin says that the YMCA is the root of any community. “It’s a great organization, providing health and wellness and also spiritual and social wellness,” he says. He encourages others in the community “to give what they can” to the fund-raising efforts. “Our community desperately needs this facility to foster growth coming to the area.”

• The Harrisburg Business Network, composed of 33 local businesses, gave funds for the Conference Room. Jason Gaddis of KEBLG Construction, a member of the Board of Directors and former President of the Business Network, said that members of the Business Network live in Harrisburg and see the new YMCA as making a positive impact on the community. “What better way to give back to the community than helping the YMCA and its sports programs for children,” he says. “We are all parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles … we are all involved with children. Sports help children grow up to become better citizens.”

• Atrium Health Cabarrus contributed funds for the Rehab Center. “The dedicated outpatient physical therapy space will expand and improve the community’s access to physical therapy services,” said Tri B. Tang, DBA, MHA, FACHE, Vice President, Administration, for Atrium. “Beyond general physical therapy care, there will be a focus on orthopedic and sports injury treatment. Those services will be complimentary to the youth sports programs that the Town of Harrisburg has planned at the new Harrisburg YMCA site.” Atrium Health Cabarrus and the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA have been collaborating for over 20 years at the Harrisburg YMCA to serve and provide programs to the community, he said. “We are also excited about our partnership with the YMCA to provide scholarships to children to attend after-school programs and summer camps, helping to relieve some of the cost burden on families for childcare. This partnership impacts our workforce by providing safe affordable childcare options for families in our community.”

Other areas that will be named include:

• Branch Name, $4 million

• Aquatics Complex Fitness Center, $2 million

• Main Gymnasium, $1.5 million

• Auxiliary Gymnasium/Multi-Purpose Space, $1 million

• Lobby, Group Exercise Studio, Track, Locker Rooms, $500,000

• Playhouse, Chapel, $250,000

• Conference Room/Administration Office Area, $100,000 • Outdoor Fitness, Outdoor Play Area, Office, Pool Loft, $50,000

• Vending Area, Scoreboard, Storage Areas, $25,000

Contributions can be made online at www.newharrisburgymca.org, by check to Harrisburg YMCA, 4100 Main St., Suite 200, Harrisburg, NC 28075, or contact Brett Crosby, Executive Director, Harrisburg YMCA, bcrosby@rocabymca.org, 704.454.7800.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.