First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil

A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a piece of tinfoil. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Portland first responders were able to save a young child who stopped breathing after getting drugs into their system.

KPTV reports that Portland Fire and Rescue were called about a 15-month-old toddler who possibly overdosed and was choking on a piece of tinfoil last Friday.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said the incident started at about 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing in a parking garage.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR on the unconscious child and fire personnel administered Narcan. The infant was then transported to the hospital.

Police said they believe the child came in contact with a drug substance in the family vehicle. Officers searched the car, finding drugs, paraphernalia, foil, scales and torches.

According to the police bureau, investigators are speaking with the child’s parents who stayed at the scene, but no immediate arrests have been made.

Portland City Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez used the incident to illustrate what he says is a problem with hard drug use.

“This is a horrific reminder of how the drug crisis is destroying our community,” Gonzalez said. “We need state Legislature to address hard drug use. It is also time for the city and county to strongly consider declaring a public health emergency.”

In June of this year, the police bureau reported that it investigated three overdoses where children were exposed to fentanyl in the Portland area. The children were reportedly between 1 and 3 years old.

Last year, the Portland Police Bureau was notified of 58 confirmed overdose deaths, with 27 of them suspected to be linked to fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

