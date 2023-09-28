Deputies: Man shot, killed uncle in Cleveland Co., tried to conceal crime

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged in the April murder of his uncle in Cleveland County.

On April 16, deputies conducted a death investigation at a home on Racine Drive in Waco, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Clifford Wade Ward was found outside in his yard by a friend who had come to the residence, investigators said.

There was a metal object in the back of the victim’s head and deputies became suspicious of the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s nephew, David Eric Ward, told investigators his uncle was prone to falling and that he may have fallen backward on the metal object.

Investigators were later notified by the state medical examiner’s office that the victim had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and the metal object had been placed in the head to conceal the crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that as the investigation continued, they learned that on the same day as Clifford Ward’s death, his nephew had deposited a check from the victim, for a large sum of money, into his account.

After a five-month investigation, David Ward, 53, was arrested and charged with murder and obtaining property by false pretense, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent right to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.