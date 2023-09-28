Deputies: Man accused of leading deputies on I-485 chase, leaving children in car arrested

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of leading deputies on a chase on Interstate 485 in a stolen car, ditching it and leaving his two kids in the backseat Tuesday has been arrested.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Kirby Faulkner, 32, was arrested Wednesday night and is being processed into the Union County Detention Center.

Deputies said the chase started Tuesday afternoon in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485 in the Lawyers Road area in Mint Hill.

Several felony warrants were obtained Tuesday for Faulkner’s arrest for various offenses including flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, child abuse and possession of marijuana.

Faulkner also had additional warrants for his arrest that are linked to crimes deputies said he has committed around the Charlotte area.

Anyone with more information about the investigation should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

