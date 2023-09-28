Davidson family stuck with lien on their home after contractor fails to pay subs

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Davidson family is stuck with a lien on their home after a contractor they hired to complete several remodeling projects walked off the job and didn’t pay his subcontractors.

The Keesling family is in out tens of thousands of dollars and facing legal gridlock.

They hired a general contractor in January to renovate their kitchen, all their bathrooms, along with a few other projects. The contractor said he could do the job in six to eight weeks.

In September, the work still was not complete.

“Just meeting [him] didn’t seem to be any red flags, [and he] came back with a description of the work to be done. The quotation seemed reasonable, right? And he’s licensed; has insurance,” Mark Keesling said. “Those things are checked off. And so we agreed to the contract.”

But a few weeks into the $74,000 project, they realized the work was not up to snuff with uneven cabinets, ruined baseboards, pieces of tile chipped and not properly attached. In one spot, there is even a hole in a wall that was never patched.

After expressing their concerns, their contractor became difficult to reach, not answering their calls and texts. They said he walked off the job.

“We’ve asked for an update. Nothing,” Keesling said. “So no responses to our text, email, no other communication he just walked out.”

Keesling paid the contractor for the piece of the project he asked for. Then, in June, the family received a piece of mail they were not expecting: a letter from their subcontractor’s attorney saying they were placing a lien on their project and their home because they had not been paid.

“We’re getting this paper like we–what, what do we do? And why are we involved in this at all? ‘That’s between you guys,’” recounted Keesling.

It turns out, the contractor never paid his subcontractors.

WBTV called the contractor to ask about the project and the liens. But before WBTV could ask him about the liens, he hung up the phone.

A local real estate attorney says homeowners can avoid a lien by having your contractor and subcontractors sign a lien waiver.

Attorney and State Representative Laura Budd (D-Mecklenburg) explained the following should be how the relationship with a homeowner and contractor should be carried out:

1. A written contract signed is between Homeowner and Contractor describing the work to be performed by the Contractor and the cost to paid by the Homeowner;

2. The Contractor performs the work described in the contract;

3. Payment is then requested by Contractor for work performed;

4. The Homeowner inspects the work and if the work is complete to the Homeowner’s satisfaction then -

5. The Homeowner approves payment request, writes the check, and gives the check with the lien waiver to the Contractor. The Contractor signs the lien waiver and takes his check.

6. The Contractor pays his subs, his suppliers, and for his materials, and makes a profit;

7. Everyone is happy.

She said before you sign the contract and pay a deposit, homeowners can tell the contractor they are looking to hire they will ask them to sign a lien waiver at the time of payment. She said if the contractor refuses or does not seem comfortable with that, “that’s not the contractor for you.”

McMillian agrees. He said any “good contractor” will agree to signing a lien waiver.

“What the owner should do is when they hire a contractor, and the contractor is doing work on the house, anytime they see somebody out there like a plumber, or like a carpenter, they ought to find out are they a subcontractor and if they are before you pay the contractor, you get a lien waiver from the subcontractor and that would eliminate the situation, [the Keesling family is] in,” McMillian said.

The attorneys said no matter the size of the project, if you are happy with the work, homeowners should consider having your contractor and their subcontractors sign a lien waiver to protect you before you pay them.

However, before homeowners hire a contractor, Budd and McMillian gave additional advice for choosing an honest one:

First, get a name based on word-of-mouth. Second, get at least three quotes and be skeptical of the outlier. Third, make sure your contractor is licensed by the North Carolina Licensing Board of General Contractors Fourth, ensure they have insurance.

