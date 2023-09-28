Concern continues over proposed Piper Glen development despite changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living in the Piper Glen area of Charlotte are rallying support to stop a proposed development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the area.

The proposed development known as Sutherland would be built on 53 acres between Rea Road and Elm Lane in south Charlotte.

There are strong feelings about this proposed development. People are signing petitions over concerns about traffic, the environment and density of this project.

The developer said he has decreased housing on the property by 40% since February.

“We believe this is an achievable request; 640 units is quite an accommodation from where we began and it brings a new housing type to the area,” Russell Ranson, a partner at RK Investors, said.

The original proposal called for 1,100 housing units on the 53-acre site, but RK Investors made changes based on community input.

The $300 million development would be built in three phases over six to 10 years.

“It’s a mix of single-family attached townhomes and apartment homes, all very luxurious in nature,” Ranson said.

While the developer wants to improve the area with more choices in homes, people living in the area are opposed to it.

“The density around here is fine for the number of population we have around here,” Bill Hartigan, who live in the Piper Glen area, said. “Another 600 units and mess, it’s just an overall concern for us.”

Neighbors also cite environmental concerns, more traffic and fear the developer will take down too many trees.

Although this is months away from city council approval, people want alternatives.

“A new park for the city, a green space just like it is today,” Hartigan said.

The community meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. People in the community said this will likely be attended by hundreds of vocal people.

