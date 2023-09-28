CMPD looking for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Kenneth Williams was last seen driving a white 2022 Honda HR-V LX with North Carolina license plate JKE-4004 in Conway, S.C. around 4:45 p.m.

Police said Williams left his home on Tisbury Road in Charlotte around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. His family said he has no family or reason to be traveling to South Carolina. His family also told police they are concerned for his safety due to cognitive concerns.

Police said Williams weighs 165 pounds, is 5′8″ tall, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey joggers, black Nike tennis shoes, green wind breaker and a green and black fisherman hat with black framed glasses.

Anyone with information about where Williams may be should call 911 or Det. Frazita with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.