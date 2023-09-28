CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two city employees have been arrested and charged after they allegedly used a lost debit card to purchase items at a store, authorities said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident happened on Sept. 21 after a woman reported that her debit card was stolen at the QuikTrip on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the woman dropped her card before driving away.

Shortly after, police said the footage showed two men, both of whom were Charlotte Water employees, get out of a truck. Officers said one of the men picked the card up and gave it to the other.

Police said both men went into the store and bought food and drinks using the debit card.

Detectives were able to quickly identify the men as 41-year-old Phillip Watt and 30-year-old Jonavan Stewart.

Both Watt and Stewart were charged with misdemeanor financial transaction fraud.

Records show that both men have been released from jail.

