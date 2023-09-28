PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud

Police said the two men work for Charlotte Water and used a lost debit card to pay for purchases.
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two city employees have been arrested and charged after they allegedly used a lost debit card to purchase items at a store, authorities said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident happened on Sept. 21 after a woman reported that her debit card was stolen at the QuikTrip on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the woman dropped her card before driving away.

Shortly after, police said the footage showed two men, both of whom were Charlotte Water employees, get out of a truck. Officers said one of the men picked the card up and gave it to the other.

Police said both men went into the store and bought food and drinks using the debit card.

Detectives were able to quickly identify the men as 41-year-old Phillip Watt and 30-year-old Jonavan Stewart.

Both Watt and Stewart were charged with misdemeanor financial transaction fraud.

Records show that both men have been released from jail.

Related: CMPD: Former Meck. County employee sexually assaulted at least 7 women

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Kirby Faulkner
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say

Latest News

NASCAR's top level will return to North Wilkesboro once again for the 2024 All-Star Race.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race for second year in a row
Kenneth Williams was last seen driving a white 2022 Honda HR-V LX in Conway, S.C. on Wednesday...
CMPD looking for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
Tangela Parker is accused of killing a co-worker inside a Hickory business in January 2021.
Woman accused of killing co-worker at Catawba County business to appear in court
Park Road could be closed between Selwyn Avenue and Seneca Place until midnight.
Busy south Charlotte road closed while crews repair downed power poles