City of Salisbury settles suit with woman police pulled from car by the hair during traffic stop

This still frame from an officer's body camera shows the moments after Bottom pulled over...
This still frame from an officer's body camera shows the moments after Bottom pulled over during a traffic stop.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury has confirmed that it has settled a suit with an elderly woman who was pulled from her car by the hair by police during a traffic stop in 2019.

71-year-old Stephanie Bottom will receive $125,000 as a result. Bottom says a Rowan County deputy and two Salisbury police officers violently pulled her from her SUV and caused damage to her arm.

The incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. on May 30 near mile marker 74 on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.

Bottom admits that she was speeding in her SUV while traveling to a funeral. She says she did not initially realize that officers were trying to stop her because she was playing loud music in the car. She says once she did realize officers wanted her to stop, she tried to find a safe place to pull over. After some time, officers deployed spike strips to stop Bottom’s SUV.

Pictures that were included as exhibits in the lawsuit appear to show parts of the encounter, including a deputy approaching Bottom’s SUV with a gun drawn, the hand of an officer grabbing Bottom’s arm and then a handful of her hair, and then putting Bottom on the ground.

A narrative of the event from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and police followed Bottom for 14 miles before stopping her.

Bottom pleaded guilty to failing to heed blue lights. Charges for speeding and resisting arrest were dismissed.

