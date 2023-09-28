PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chesterfield Co. schools implementing new safety policies for athletic events

The policy changes come after a wave of fights and violent incidents at games across the area.
The Chesterfield County School District will implement new safety policies after a recent wave of fights across the area.(Action News 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County School District (CCSD) is the latest in the area to institute new rules at high school football games.

The district announced the changes on Tuesday evening, the same day Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools addressed what it called “inappropriate and aggressive behavior” at athletic events.

According to CCSD, the new policy requires all students in eighth grade or below to be accompanied by a person 21 years or older at games. It also requires those in attendance to stay in seating areas, except for when going to the bathrooms or concession stands.

Everyone attending the games must also be checked by metal detectors prior to entering, and only clear bags are allowed to be taken inside stadiums.

The district said the policies will go into effect this Friday, Sept. 29.

Officials added that an increased law-enforcement presence will also be implemented.

The district said that anyone who does not adhere to the policies, or who is picked up more than 30 minutes after the end of a game, could be stopped from attending other events.

The policy changes come after what seems like an increased amount of fights and violent incidents at high school football games across the area. Similar incidents at professional football games have also been in the national headlines recently, with one man having died during a fight at a New England Patriots game.

Related: CMS addresses behavior after fights at Charlotte high school football games

