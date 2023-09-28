Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A chef was burned and seriously injured Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Cornelius.

An employee of Noboru Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on Chartwell Center Drive told WBTV a chef got burned in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called out to the restaurant just after 7 p.m.

MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

