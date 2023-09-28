PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A chef was burned and seriously injured Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Cornelius.

An employee of Noboru Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on Chartwell Center Drive told WBTV a chef got burned in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called out to the restaurant just after 7 p.m.

MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

