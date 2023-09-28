PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte VegFest 2023 brings vegan refreshments to Camp North End

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever thought about eating less meat, or getting rid of them from your diet entirely, there’s a fair coming soon that might give you a push in that direction.

Charlotte VegFest 2023 begins Saturday, Sept. 30, and runs from 12 to 8 p.m.

Located at The Ford Building at Camp North End, admission to the family-friendly event will be complimentary. Attendees can expect more than 100 vegan food vendors, food trucks and businesses providing vegan-friendly products and services.

Last year, the festival attracted an estimated 6,000 vegan, plant-based and veg-curious patrons from across the state. There will also be a Vegan Food Court with hot food vendors.

The festival’s goal is to bring a strong focus on providing community resources to attendees. Organizers are supporting several other nonprofits and community organizations this year including Feeding Charlotte, WIC North Carolina, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

On Thursday’s QC@3, our team talked to Chef Omari Campbell, owner of the Vegan Rich Food Truck, and the president of Charlotte VegFest Inc., Jameka Whitten.

