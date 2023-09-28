PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Celebrating North Carolina Day in the QC Kitchen

Chef Monica Smith talks to our Kristen Miranda about how to prepare meals with our state food.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday is National North Carolina Day!

And what better way to celebrate than by having one of our state foods, sweet potatoes?

Chef Monica is here this morning to help Kristen Miranda with cooking sweet potato and mushroom tortillas.

Some additional facts about our state food:

  • NC is the top state in sweet potato production.
  • There are round 350 commercial sweet potato farmers in the Tar Heel State
  • North Carolina produced 1.8 billion pounds of sweet potatoes in 2021 – roughly 64% of all production in the US

