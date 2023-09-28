PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba College listed among In Tunes’ 2024 Best Music Schools

The school's Popular Music program was highlighted alongside the Artist Development Program.
The school's Popular Music program was highlighted alongside the Artist Development Program.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College is listed on In Tune Monthly’s Best Music Schools of 2024. The school’s Popular Music program was highlighted alongside the Artist Development Program.

“I am thrilled we have been recognized as a Best Music Program,” said Jeff Little, Catawba’s Chair of the Music Department. “It demonstrates the wonderful work our faculty do every day – providing a creative curriculum and programs of study to our students so they are able to find their path to success in the music industry.”

The list consisted of 65 schools including a selection of colleges, universities, and independent programs. In Tune emphasized Catawba’s Popular Music Program along with Jeff Little, Catawba’s Chair for the Music Department. Little emphasized the benefits of it being a small program, such as smaller classes and more individualized instruction with faculty.

The Artist Development Program (ADP) was mentioned as a comprehensive extracurricular that encompasses both music-making and live music. The ADP was created to allow students in the Popular Music Program different opportunities to perform their original work, work with other musicians, and gain valuable experience through live performances. It has been a successful and effective program, as some of its graduates have secured professional positions within the industry.

In Tune Monthly is a digital, interactive, and streamed American magazine established in 2003. It is published eight times, every thirty days from September to April each school year. The issue aims to present content regarding a broad array of music subjects discussing how music and the music industries work.

