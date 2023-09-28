PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus County EMS unveiling new headquarters; launching 50-year celebration

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening set for October 4
EMS will move operations into the nearly 30,000-square-foot space with multiple ambulance bays,...
EMS will move operations into the nearly 30,000-square-foot space with multiple ambulance bays, administrative offices, training facilities, a fitness room and meeting and support spaces.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services will hold the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art headquarters on Wednesday, October 4 while simultaneously kicking-off a celebration of half a century of service to the county.

This historic occasion will commemorate half a century of saving lives and usher in a new era of excellence in emergency medical services.

The organization began in 1973 as Cabarrus Ambulance Service, employing 13 people. Now more than 160 strong, EMS will move operations into the nearly 30,000-square-foot space with multiple ambulance bays, administrative offices, training facilities, a fitness room and meeting and support spaces.

The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for the agency, which currently operates out of EMS Station 1 on Willowbrook Drive in Concord. The agency currently runs ambulances out of 10 stations, six of which are co-located with local fire agencies and a medical facility.

