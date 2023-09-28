PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy south Charlotte road closed while crews repair downed power poles

Park Road is closed between Selwyn Avenue and Seneca Place.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy south Charlotte road is closed on Thursday after a crash took down multiple power poles earlier in the day.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Park Road is shut down between Selwyn Avenue and Seneca Place.

CDOT said the closure could last until midnight.

A detour has been set up to help drivers navigate the area.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

