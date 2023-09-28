Busy south Charlotte road closed while crews repair downed power poles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy south Charlotte road is closed on Thursday after a crash took down multiple power poles earlier in the day.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Park Road is shut down between Selwyn Avenue and Seneca Place.

CDOT said the closure could last until midnight.

A detour has been set up to help drivers navigate the area.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.