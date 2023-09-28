Business news: Insurance firms in Rowan and Iredell merge

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency, with three locations in Rowan County, recently merged with Walker Robinson Clark Insurance (WRC), the oldest and largest locally owned agency in Iredell County.

In a news release, the owners say the merger will give customers more insurance options and more access to in-person service, according to Alex Walker, Vice-President/Bonds of WRC.

The new agency is called Fisher Greene Walker Hill Insurance and combines the commercial, personal, life, and bonds emphasis of Walker with the commercial, personal, life and individual health, and employee benefits emphasis of Fisher-Greene. The merger strengthens both agencies, with the addition of bonds from Walker and individual health and employee benefits from Fisher-Greene, according to Hunter Fisher, Vice-President/Benefits of Fisher-Greene.

Locations include 115 Brown St. Suite 103, Granite Quarry; 300 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury; 426 U.S. 29 Hwy, China Grove; and 134 E. Sharpe St., Statesville. With 21 employees, the new agency offers customers several hundred years of experience.

Fisher Greene Walker Hill Insurance Agency is a partner with Keystone, the fourth largest privately held independent agency network, providing national resources and expertise to local independent agencies. The new agency also is affiliated with Erie Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance company offering auto, home, business, and life insurance through a network of independent insurance agents.

The Fisher agency was established 109 years ago by Jacob Eli Fisher Sr., who created a family-operated independent insurance business in 1914. Barry Hill, who leads the China Grove office, joined the firm in 1997. He became a partner in 2018. Roy and Jim Greene founded Greene Insurance in 1977. The two agencies merged in 2012.

The Walker agency, now Walker Robinson Clark Insurance, was established in 1945 by James Clyde Walker and is now a fourth-generation agency, with the additions of Walker’s son, Bill Walker, who joined in 1951; his son, Bo Walker, who joined in 1983; and his son, Alex Walker, who joined in 2008.

In 2001, the Walker agency merged with the Piedmont Insurance Agency owned by John Clark and John Robinson, becoming Walker Robinson Clark with 12 insurance designations.

Officers of the new agency are John Fisher, President; Barry Hill, Vice-President, Commercial Lines; Jimmy Greene, Vice-President, Claims; Karen Greene, Vice-President, Personal Lines; Alex Walker, Vice-President, Bonds; and Hunter Fisher, Vice-President, Benefits.

